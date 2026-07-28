Aeroflex sees 30 to 35% revenue and profit growth FY27
Business
Aeroflex Industries (Navi Mumbai) is looking at a 30% to 35% boost in revenue and profit for 2026-27, supported by demand for its liquid cooling solutions and its core flexible hose business.
The company's new facilities already pushed Q1 FY27 revenue up more than 70%, with profits more than doubling.
Liquid cooling 23% of Q1 revenue
Aeroflex's liquid cooling segment (think hoses and systems that keep massive servers from overheating) made up 23% of Q1 revenue and is expected to hit 25% to 27% by year-end.
Managing Director Asad Daud says he's confident about this growth, focusing on smart cost management while expanding both in India and abroad.
The company also expects domestic sales to rise as India's demand for data centers grows.