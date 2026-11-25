After China, Starbucks explores sale of Japan business
What's the story
Starbucks is exploring the possibility of selling its Japan business, according to a Bloomberg report. The coffee giant has enlisted financial advisers from Citigroup and Morgan Stanley to assist in the process. The company has also begun gaging interest from potential strategic and financial investors for this multi-billion-dollar deal. Starbucks's Japan business, its largest overseas company-operated market, could be worth around $3 billion.
China market
Starbucks sold China business last year
Starbucks restructured its mainland China business by forming a joint venture with Chinese private equity firm Boyu Capital. The coffee giant sold a 60% controlling stake in its retail operations for $4 billion.
Starbucks retained a 40% share along with full ownership of its brand and intellectual property. First announced in November 2025, the transaction officially closed in April 2026.
The move helps Starbucks tackle fierce price wars and stiff competition from domestic rivals like Luckin Coffee and Cotti Coffee.