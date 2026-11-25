Starbucks restructured its mainland China business by forming a joint venture with Chinese private equity firm Boyu Capital. The coffee giant sold a 60% controlling stake in its retail operations for $4 billion.

Starbucks retained a 40% share along with full ownership of its brand and intellectual property. First announced in November 2025, the transaction officially closed in April 2026.

The move helps Starbucks tackle fierce price wars and stiff competition from domestic rivals like Luckin Coffee and Cotti Coffee.