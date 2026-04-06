After Donald Trump threat, Bitcoin tops $70,000, highest since March

US spot Bitcoin ETFs attract $22 million

Bitcoin's spike nudged other markets too: Ether jumped 5.1%, oil slipped under $108 a barrel, and gold edged up past $4,700 an ounce.

There's still strong interest in US spot Bitcoin ETFs, with investors putting in over $22 million.

Gracie Lin from OKX SG says this demand is mostly real buying, not just risky bets, but warns it could cool off if Bitcoin drops below $65,000 to $66,000.