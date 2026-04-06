After Donald Trump threat, Bitcoin tops $70,000, highest since March
Business
Bitcoin just shot past $70,000; its highest since March.
The jump comes as talks of a possible Iran ceasefire make headlines and after Donald Trump threatened Iran over the Strait of Hormuz, which led to $273 million in short trades getting wiped out.
US spot Bitcoin ETFs attract $22 million
Bitcoin's spike nudged other markets too: Ether jumped 5.1%, oil slipped under $108 a barrel, and gold edged up past $4,700 an ounce.
There's still strong interest in US spot Bitcoin ETFs, with investors putting in over $22 million.
Gracie Lin from OKX SG says this demand is mostly real buying, not just risky bets, but warns it could cool off if Bitcoin drops below $65,000 to $66,000.