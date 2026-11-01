After Jio Platforms IPOs pause, Vedant Poly Fabs seeks ₹56.68cr
Business
The IPO scene in India is hitting pause after the huge Jio Platforms debut, with just one new IPO this week: Vedant Poly Fabs, aiming to raise ₹56.68 crore on November 2.
Even as things slow down, there are still 13 upcoming listings keeping the buzz alive.
Vedant Poly Fabs IPO Nov 2-4
Vedant Poly Fabs's IPO opens November 2 to 4 at ₹88 to 94 per share, with plans to list on November 9.
Over on the mainboard, Bombay Coated and Special Steels is wrapping up its ₹183.06 crore IPO. It's already nearly four times oversubscribed.
So while things are quieter post-Jio, investor interest hasn't disappeared just yet.