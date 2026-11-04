After midterm election results US crude falls 12% below $93
Business
US crude oil prices have slid by 12% in just four days, now dipping below $93 a barrel after the midterm election results.
This quick drop is making investors rethink what's next for the economy and could shake up global energy markets.
For countries like India, a major importer, cheaper crude could mean lower fuel costs at home, a small win for wallets.
Brent crude slips near $102
It's not just US oil: Brent crude has also slipped for three days straight, now trading near $102 a barrel.
The back-to-back losses show how political events can ripple through global markets and keep things unpredictable for everyone watching energy prices.