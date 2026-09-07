After Qatari tanker attack, Qatar LNG ships head to Hormuz
Business
Qatar's LNG ships are heading back toward the Persian Gulf, hinting that exports through the vital Strait of Hormuz might restart soon.
This follows a weekslong pause after an attack on a Qatari tanker in July, which shook up global energy supplies and sent prices higher.
If these shipments resume, they could help regions like South Asia that have been struggling with high prices and power cuts.
Ships blocked amid U.S.-Iran tensions
Tracking data shows six empty Qatari LNG carriers are now near or approaching the Strait of Hormuz, while 15 loaded ships are still stuck behind it due to ongoing U.S.-Iran tensions.
Meanwhile, QatarEnergy has been running at limited capacity, also supplying fuel to Kuwait, to keep things moving until full exports can pick up again.