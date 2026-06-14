After SpaceX IPO Juan Hernandez's $10,000 grant became over $1,000,000 Business Jun 14, 2026

Juan Hernandez, who started at SpaceX back in 2015 thinking it was just another job, watched his $10,000 stock grant grow into more than $1 million after the company's IPO.

He owns roughly 6,500 shares without realizing their future value and during his 10 years with the company, he worked on infrastructure used to support rockets on launch pads and later advanced to supervisor.