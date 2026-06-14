After SpaceX IPO Juan Hernandez's $10,000 grant became over $1,000,000
Juan Hernandez, who started at SpaceX back in 2015 thinking it was just another job, watched his $10,000 stock grant grow into more than $1 million after the company's IPO.
He owns roughly 6,500 shares without realizing their future value and during his 10 years with the company, he worked on infrastructure used to support rockets on launch pads and later advanced to supervisor.
Juan Hernandez now at Blue Origin
Even after this financial win, Hernandez stays in the aerospace world, now at Blue Origin, and credits his work ethic and immigrant roots for his success.
He's big on teaching his kids about investing; his 16-year-old daughter already owns Meta shares.
Reflecting on everything, he feels grateful for SpaceX's growth and how it changed lives for him and other employees.