After Supreme Court ruling, Yes Bank AT1 bondholders seek 8,415Cr
Business
Yes Bank customers who invested in additional tier-1 (AT1) bonds are asking the bank to restore ₹8,415 crore that was written off.
After the Supreme Court recently sided with bondholders, their association wants a clear and quick plan from Yes Bank about returning money and paying overdue interest.
Many investors say they didn't fully understand the risks when they switched their fixed deposits to these bonds.
Bondholders press Axis Trustee for updates
The group is hoping for answers at a key meeting on November 16. They're also pressing Axis Trustee Services (the firm overseeing the bonds) for updates on what's being done to get their money back.
Above all, bondholders want Yes Bank to be upfront about payments and take responsibility for protecting individual investors' savings.