Ageas Federal Life Insurance launches IndiGenius Fund at ₹10
Business
Ageas Federal Life Insurance just rolled out the IndiGenius Fund, a new equity fund you can access through select ULIPs.
It's all about tapping into India's growth and innovation, with the NFO kicking off at ₹10 per unit from July 10, 2026.
Multi cap fund tracking BSE 500
The IndiGenius Fund invests across big, midcap, and small companies (multi-cap), tracking the BSE 500 Index.
Most of your money goes into stocks, but there's a bit kept in cash for flexibility.
You'll find this fund in plans like AFLI Wealth Gain and ProGrow.
Just a heads-up: returns aren't guaranteed since they depend on market ups and downs, so check the risk before jumping in.