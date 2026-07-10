Ageas Federal Life Insurance launches IndiGenius Fund at ₹10

Multi cap fund tracking BSE 500

The IndiGenius Fund invests across big, midcap, and small companies (multi-cap), tracking the BSE 500 Index.

Most of your money goes into stocks, but there's a bit kept in cash for flexibility.

You'll find this fund in plans like AFLI Wealth Gain and ProGrow.

Just a heads-up: returns aren't guaranteed since they depend on market ups and downs, so check the risk before jumping in.