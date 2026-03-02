AGEL tumbles 6% as $1 trillion fund ditches stock

Norges Bank's exit contrasts with Indian mutual funds' increasing stake

Norges Bank first invested in AGEL back in 2020 at ₹341 per share but has now pulled its $43.9 million stake as part of a broader push away from companies facing serious allegations.

Interestingly, while Norges is backing out, Indian mutual funds have been doubling down—upping their AGEL stake from just 0.3% to 3% since last year and investing $500 million.

This isn't the first time Norges Bank has exited an Indian firm for ethical reasons; Adani Ports was dropped earlier too, highlighting how global and local investors are taking very different approaches with companies like Adani Green.