aggregating

India and the UK just signed a new trade deal (CETA) that drops import duties on some British foods you rarely see in Indian markets—think cranberries, durians, certain mushrooms, leeks, lettuce, and artichokes.
The idea? Boost trade without hurting local farmers.
Over 95% agri exports to UK will have 0 tariffs
Indian farmers get a major upgrade: over 95% of their agricultural exports to the UK will now have zero tariffs.
That means products like grapes, onions, honey, bakery goods, and preserved fruits can reach UK shelves more easily—and fetch better prices—putting them on equal footing with big EU exporters.
India is protecting its turf on essentials like dairy, grains
India's keeping its guard up on essentials like milk, cheese, butter, ghee, wheat, rice, maize, and millets.
These aren't part of the tariff cuts—so local producers don't have to worry about sudden competition or price drops from imports.