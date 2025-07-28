Sugar stocks: Simbhaoli jumps 5%, Bajaj Hindosthan declines 4%

Sensex tanks over 570 points today

It wasn't just sugar—markets overall took a hit, with the Nifty50 dropping 156 points and Sensex falling by over 570 points.

While some companies like Shriram Finance and Cipla managed small gains, others such as Kotak Mahindra Bank tumbled more than 7%.

Even outside finance , heavyweights like Bajaj Finance and Wipro also saw notable losses, reflecting a cautious mood all around.