Next Article
Sugar stocks: Simbhaoli jumps 5%, Bajaj Hindosthan declines 4%
Sugar stocks had a mixed Monday, standing out in a generally gloomy market.
Simbhaoli Sugars led with a 4.87% jump, and EID Parry edged up by 0.49%.
On the flip side, big names like Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar and Dhampur Sugar Mills slipped by 4.03% and nearly 3.8%, showing not everyone in the sector was feeling sweet.
Sensex tanks over 570 points today
It wasn't just sugar—markets overall took a hit, with the Nifty50 dropping 156 points and Sensex falling by over 570 points.
While some companies like Shriram Finance and Cipla managed small gains, others such as Kotak Mahindra Bank tumbled more than 7%.
Even outside finance , heavyweights like Bajaj Finance and Wipro also saw notable losses, reflecting a cautious mood all around.