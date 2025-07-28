Oaktree invests ₹500 crore in Omaxe, which eyes new cities
Omaxe just secured ₹500 crore from global investor Oaktree Capital.
The fresh funds are set to speed up their housing, commercial, and public projects across India, while also helping the company branch out into new cities and rely less on a few markets.
Omaxe is focusing on new Chandigarh, Lucknow, and Ludhiana
Omaxe will use this cash injection to push forward big developments in places like New Chandigarh, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Faridabad, and their flagship project in Dwarka.
Their portfolio already spans eight states and 31 cities—think townships, malls, office spaces, and more.
Omaxe's focus on timely delivery for customers
In the last two years alone, Omaxe paid back ₹1,285 crore in loans and brought its net debt down to ₹300 crore.
With property sales topping ₹3,000 crore in FY25 and over 140 million sq ft delivered since launch, they're showing strong momentum—and a real focus on timely delivery for customers.