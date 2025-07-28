Why you should consider investing in India's GIFT City

Key benefits of investing through GIFT City

With GIFT City, non-residents, NRIs, and eligible Indians can invest up to $250,000 a year in things like stocks, bonds, or ETFs—all without currency hassles.

The perks are hard to ignore: no capital gains tax on certain securities, zero stamp duty or transaction taxes for non-residents, and sometimes you don't even need a PAN card.

It's all about making investing smoother and more appealing for everyone looking beyond borders.