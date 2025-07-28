Why you should consider investing in India's GIFT City
GIFT City in Gandhinagar is India's first International Financial Services Centre, designed to make investing across borders much easier.
Here, NRIs and foreign investors can buy Indian stocks directly in foreign currencies—no need to convert to rupees.
The idea is simple: attract global money, grow the economy, and give Indian investors more ways to explore international markets.
Key benefits of investing through GIFT City
With GIFT City, non-residents, NRIs, and eligible Indians can invest up to $250,000 a year in things like stocks, bonds, or ETFs—all without currency hassles.
The perks are hard to ignore: no capital gains tax on certain securities, zero stamp duty or transaction taxes for non-residents, and sometimes you don't even need a PAN card.
It's all about making investing smoother and more appealing for everyone looking beyond borders.