Ajanta Pharma's Q1 profit rises to ₹255 crore
Ajanta Pharma just posted a 4% jump in net profit for April-June 2025, reaching ₹255 crore compared to last year's ₹246 crore.
The boost came from strong branded generics sales and higher overall revenue, which climbed to ₹1,303 crore.
Branded generics sales in India, US
Sales of branded generics in India, Asia, and Africa grew 9% to ₹941 crore this quarter.
Meanwhile, Ajanta's US generic business saw a big leap—up 36% to ₹310 crore.
Still, the company's stock slipped slightly by about 1%, closing at ₹2,753.65 on the BSE.