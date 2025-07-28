Next Article
Russian-backed Nayara Energy sues Microsoft over suspended services
Nayara Energy, a major Indian oil refiner backed by Russia, has dragged Microsoft to the Delhi High Court after the tech giant suddenly suspended its digital services—even though Nayara says it paid for everything.
With access to critical data and tools blocked, Nayara quickly asked the court for help getting those services restored.
Nayara's operations disrupted after losing access to Microsoft products
Losing access to key Microsoft products has disrupted Nayara's operations, highlighting just how dependent big companies are on their tech providers.
By filing this lawsuit, Nayara is hoping for a speedy fix, and it's a reminder of why having clear agreements with service providers really matters.