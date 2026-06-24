Agility Robotics to go public via Churchill merger at $2.5B

Funding to boost Digit v5 production

With this new funding, Agility plans to ramp up production of its latest Digit v5 robots and deliver on big customer orders.

Its robots are already working at places like Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada and Mercado Libre, helping companies tackle efficiency and labor shortages.

CEO Peggy Johnson said, "Agility is helping enterprises address labor shortages, improve efficiency, and safely integrate AI-powered automation into their operations."

After the merger wraps up, look for Agility trading as AGLT on a North American exchange.