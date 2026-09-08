Agnikul Cosmos opens STIF and proof to boost rocket readiness
Agnikul Cosmos, a space-tech startup, just opened two new facilities to ramp up its rocket game.
The Stage Testing and Inspection Facility (STIF) lets them test reusable rocket stages in flight-like conditions and check them after missions, making sure they're ready for more launches.
The other facility, called PROOF, is all about building pressure vessels, basically the tanks that help rockets fly.
PROOF to produce 10-plus tanks monthly
With PROOF able to make over 10 high-spec tanks a month (think up to 3,500-liter and 350 bar), Agnikul is boosting its in-house production and quality control.
Co-founder and CEO Srinath Ravichandran says these upgrades help rockets launch again and again.
Indian astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who kicked off the launch event, called it a big step forward for India's space ambitions and praised Agnikul's push into advanced manufacturing.