Agnikul, NeevCloud to launch data centers into space

Agnikul's upper stage will host servers

Agnikul's upper stage can extend its life in orbit after dropping off satellites, and now they'll be adapted to host powerful servers.

NeevCloud is redesigning its tech to fit this setup, with a prototype coming soon and an actual launch by 2027.

Running these space-based data centers means tapping into more powerful solar energy and lower-cost cooling—plus, it's a big leap as more companies look skyward for digital solutions.