Agnikul, NeevCloud to launch data centers into space
Business
Indian startup Agnikul Cosmos is teaming up with cloud provider NeevCloud to launch data centers into space—literally.
Their plan? Use Agnikul's upper stage rockets as orbiting hubs for AI-powered data processing, which may be the first instance in India of a rocket company doing it.
Agnikul's upper stage will host servers
Agnikul's upper stage can extend its life in orbit after dropping off satellites, and now they'll be adapted to host powerful servers.
NeevCloud is redesigning its tech to fit this setup, with a prototype coming soon and an actual launch by 2027.
Running these space-based data centers means tapping into more powerful solar energy and lower-cost cooling—plus, it's a big leap as more companies look skyward for digital solutions.