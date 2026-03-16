AGNIT raises $2.6 million to ramp up GaN chip production
AGNIT Semiconductors, a Bengaluru startup, just raised $2.6 million in fresh funding led by Shastra VC, with support from 3one4 Capital and Zephyr Peacock. This brings their total funding to $7.47 million.
The new cash will help them ramp up production of gallium nitride (GaN) chips, aiming for 100,000 units in two years, and expand into telecom and power electronics.
Agnit's chips are for things like radar and wireless systems
AGNIT is working on advanced GaN chips that power things like radar and wireless systems.
They're already running pilot projects on defense platforms, with two set to move into mass production soon (each radar system needs about 10,000 chips).
Their tech comes from more than 15 years of research at the Indian Institute of Science and is backed by a strong patent portfolio.
With India pushing to make most of its own semiconductors
With India pushing to make more semiconductors domestically, AGNIT's work could be a big deal for the country's tech independence, especially since they are running pilot projects on defense platforms.