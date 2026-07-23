AGNIT Semiconductors seeks funding, eyes GaN factory under Semicon 2.0

AGNIT Semiconductors, a Bengaluru startup, is planning to raise funds and may team up with partners to set up a gallium nitride (GaN) chip factory.

This move is part of India's new Semicon 2.0 program, which aims to boost advanced tech manufacturing.

CEO Hareesh Chandrasekar shared that they're waiting for the program's guidelines and are ready to pitch their proposal once things are official.