Agon secures $70 million to scale European defense AI capabilities
Agon, the European defense AI company, just scored $70 million in new funding.
Big names like Northzone and the UK Sovereign AI Fund backed the round, aiming to help Agon ramp up its AI systems for modern military needs.
Agon to develop synthetic battle arena
With its valuation now at $450 million, Agon plans to grow its engineering teams and work with industry and government customers.
The company is especially focused on developing a "synthetic battle arena" where complex war scenarios can be safely simulated.
As Chairman David Helgason puts it, building this kind of AI at home is key if Europe wants to stay competitive in global defense.