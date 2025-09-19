Next Article
AGR case: Vi shares jump 7% after government stand
Business
Vodafone Idea's shares rose 7% on September 19 after the government told the Supreme Court it is not opposing the company's plea on those long-running AGR (Adjusted Gross Revenue) dues.
Since the government actually owns a stake in Vodafone Idea, the Supreme Court will next hear the case on September 26.
Vi stock soars on AGR case optimism
The news sent Vodafone Idea's stock to an intraday high of ₹8.42 before settling at ₹8.31—a solid boost for a company that's been struggling with heavy debts and regulatory headaches.
If things go their way in court, it could bring some much-needed relief and shape how they move forward financially.