Agrani Labs plans $100 million raise with Google, Peak XV, Stargazer
Business
Bengaluru-based Agrani Labs, a young semiconductor startup, is set to raise $100 million from big names like Google, the Stargazer fund (run by Groww's founders), and Peak XV Partners.
This is shaping up to be one of the biggest deep tech investments in India, showing just how much buzz there is around advanced tech startups right now.
Agrani Labs valuation could reach $300 million-$350 million
With this funding, Agrani's valuation could jump from $35 million all the way up to $300 million-$350 million, a massive leap in just over a year.
Founded by former Intel and AMD executives in 2024, they're planning to build AI chips that work with NVIDIA's software.
Plus, Stargazer's move into deep tech highlights how even consumer-focused investors are getting excited about hardcore tech innovation in India.