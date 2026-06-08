Agrizy launches AI formulation studio for faster food product development
Agrizy just launched a generative AI-powered formulation studio that makes developing new food products way faster, cutting manual work by more than 90%.
The studio breaks down everything from ingredient makeup and costs to regulations, and uses past failures to provide a deterministic layer.
Solutions are tested in upgraded labs focused on food and beverages, snacks, savories, functional protein bars, and more, with help from experienced R&D scientists.
Agrizy created 100+ products since 2021
Since starting in 2021, Agrizy has created more than 100 products and exports to more than 20 countries, mostly in Europe.
Exports bring in up to 10% of revenue, with fruits, vegetables, spices, and plant ingredients and extracts as their main offerings.
Growing fast at a 60% annual rate, Agrizy plans to source raw materials globally and keep expanding its lineup for the food and wellness market.