Agrizy launches GenAI platform for food beverage and wellness brands

Ranked formula options with AI copilot

The platform gives you ranked formula options with ingredient lists, cost estimates, nutrition information, allergen checks, compliance validation, and export-ready documents, all in one place.

You can tweak things like shelf life or packaging and receive actionable outputs within minutes.

Plus, an AI copilot learns from ongoing lab trials (and even remembers what didn't work before), so results keep getting better.

As co-founder Arun Markish puts it, everything from workflow to regulations is unified for smoother, faster launches.