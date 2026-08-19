Agrograde installs GradePlus Pro grader at Pimpalgaon, Nashik onion hub
Agrograde just installed its GradePlus Pro automated onion grader at a farmer producer company in Pimpalgaon, Nashik district, a major onion hub.
This machine can process up to 10 tons of onions an hour, reduce labor requirements for grading by nearly 80% compared with manual sorting and with an accuracy of up to 99%, according to company estimates.
It's a big step toward making India's onion supply chain faster and more reliable.
GradePlus Pro cuts grading costs
GradePlus Pro uses Wave Motion Technology to keep onions looking fresh (super important for exports).
The system handles unloading, sorting, and bagging all on its own, making the whole process three to five times quicker than doing it by hand.
There's even a mobile version that can be used right near farms.
Co-founder Rakeshkumar Barai shared that grading costs have dropped to almost ₹0.05 per kg at speeds of up to 200 tons per day, helping farmers save time and money.