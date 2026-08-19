Agrograde installs GradePlus Pro grader at Pimpalgaon, Nashik onion hub

GradePlus Pro uses Wave Motion Technology to keep onions looking fresh (super important for exports).

The system handles unloading, sorting, and bagging all on its own, making the whole process three to five times quicker than doing it by hand.

There's even a mobile version that can be used right near farms.

Co-founder Rakeshkumar Barai shared that grading costs have dropped to almost ₹0.05 per kg at speeds of up to 200 tons per day, helping farmers save time and money.