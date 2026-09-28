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Home / News / Business News / LG's air conditioners to become costlier from October 1
LG's air conditioners to become costlier from October 1
However, it has not disclosed any changes for its other products

LG's air conditioners to become costlier from October 1

By Dwaipayan Roy
Sep 28, 2026
01:02 pm
What's the story

LG has announced a price hike for its air conditioners in India, effective from October 1. The company will increase the prices by 5-7% ahead of the festive season. However, it has not disclosed any changes for its other products. Industry executives have indicated that rising material costs and inflation are affecting profit margins across the sector.

Market trend

Price hikes across consumer electronics and appliances

The announcement from LG Electronics India comes as several other consumer electronics and appliance makers have also announced price hikes.

These include for air conditioners, LED TVs, washing machines, and more. The price increases range from 5-8% effective October 1.

Industry executives have cited higher costs of raw materials such as copper, steel, aluminum, crude derivatives as well as currency volatility and rising freight expenses for these hikes.

Consumer impact

Impact on household budgets during festive season

As e-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart announce their annual sale events, Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Days, consumers are preparing for the festive rush. However, the latest price hike could put a strain on household budgets.

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