Ahead of Semicon India, India's semiconductor sector could attract 5-6L/cr
Big news: India's semiconductor sector could attract around ₹5 to ₹6 lakh crore in cumulative private and industry investments over the next five to 7 years.
This huge push aims to build out everything from chip design to manufacturing and supply chains right here at home.
Kicking things off, Semicon India 2026 starts September 17 in New Delhi, bringing together more than 600 exhibitors from 52 countries.
SEMI India's Ashok Chandak, President, says it's finally time for action, not just plans, thanks to stronger policies and growing industry know-how.
Expect 300+ chip design companies
India isn't just talking chips, it's building them.
Expect more than 300 new chip design companies, over seven fabs, and around 15-20 additional OSAT facilities.
This growth means more opportunities for Indian engineers and startups, plus a shot at becoming global suppliers of key materials.
It could be a game-changer for anyone interested in tech careers or entrepreneurship, supported by Semicon 2.0, private investment, and global participation.