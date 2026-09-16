Ahead of Semicon India, India's semiconductor sector could attract 5-6L/cr

Big news: India's semiconductor sector could attract around ₹5 to ₹6 lakh crore in cumulative private and industry investments over the next five to 7 years.

This huge push aims to build out everything from chip design to manufacturing and supply chains right here at home.

Kicking things off, Semicon India 2026 starts September 17 in New Delhi, bringing together more than 600 exhibitors from 52 countries.

SEMI India's Ashok Chandak, President, says it's finally time for action, not just plans, thanks to stronger policies and growing industry know-how.