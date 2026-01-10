Next Article
Ahead of Union Budget, Sitharaman meets states for consultations
Business
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman just met with Chief Ministers and Finance Ministers from across India in New Delhi to prep for the upcoming 2026-27 Union Budget, which she'll present on February 1.
This marks her ninth straight Budget presentation.
Why does it matter?
These pre-Budget meetings let states share what they need—from more funding for projects to tweaks in tax sharing and support for welfare schemes.
The goal is to make sure the national budget actually lines up with what's happening on the ground in different states, so decisions made now could shape everything from new infrastructure to how much money goes into public services next year.