ICICI Lombard employee leaks draft Q3 financials on WhatsApp

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company has reported an incident of inadvertent information sharing. A designated employee of the company "inadvertently" shared draft financial results for the third quarter and nine months ending December 31, 2025, on their personal WhatsApp status. The incident occurred on January 9 at around 5:44pm and was removed within an hour, according to the insurer's official statement.

Clarification ICICI Lombard clarifies information was draft and subject to change ICICI Lombard has clarified that the information shared was in draft form and subject to change as the audit process is ongoing. The company reported the incident to stock exchanges as a precautionary measure, in line with corporate governance practices. An internal inquiry has been launched under SEBI's Prohibition of Insider Trading Regulations, 2015, and its own Insider Trading Code.

Investigation Inquiry findings to be shared with stock exchanges The findings of the internal inquiry will be shared with stock exchanges once it is completed. The matter will also be discussed in upcoming meetings of the Audit Committee and Board of Directors. ICICI Lombard has warned investors against relying on any financial information unless officially released after board approval of audited results.