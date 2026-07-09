Ahmedabad's Silver Touch pivots to AI products targeting 300cr projects
Ahmedabad's Silver Touch Technologies is switching gears from regular IT services to building cool, AI-powered products.
They're aiming for more than ₹300 crore worth of projects across defense, infrastructure, energy, pharma, and transport.
Director Minesh Doshi says they've got a strong pipeline and are actively bidding to make this transition happen.
Silver Touch wins 6.27cr RITES-AI contract
Their first big milestone? Scoring a ₹6.27 crore contract with RITES to build an AI platform that checks if infrastructure projects (like railways, highways, ports, airports, and metros) are actually viable.
This marks one of their first large-scale government AI deployments for the infrastructure sector.
Silver Touch targets 25%-30% margins
Right now, over half of Silver Touch's revenue comes from public sector contracts with 18% margins.
With this new focus on AI products, they're hoping to push profitability up to 25% to 30% and grow annual revenue by about 18% to 20%.
The company is also planning to slowly move away from lower-margin work and double down on research and innovation.