AI accelerates India's SaaS development and forces pricing model changes

Investors push startups to adapt quickly

Investors are pushing founders to adapt quickly or risk falling behind.

Early-stage teams are constantly tweaking their plans as fundraising gets tougher and questions about long-term relevance come up.

Companies are working hard to adapt to AI-driven market changes and stay competitive.

As Ideaspring Capital's Naganand Doraswamy puts it, "If what took you two years to build can now be recreated in three months, then you're screwed," so startups need fresh strategies.

Stellaris Venture Partners's Alok Goyal sees a chance for startups to use AI in creative ways with what they already offer.