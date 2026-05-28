AI accelerates India's SaaS development and forces pricing model changes
AI is seriously speeding things up for India's software-as-a-service (SaaS) companies.
What used to take years to build now happens in months, thanks to smarter tools.
This shift means startups have to rethink everything, from how they develop features to how they charge customers, moving from old-school seat-based pricing to pay-as-you-go models.
Investors push startups to adapt quickly
Investors are pushing founders to adapt quickly or risk falling behind.
Early-stage teams are constantly tweaking their plans as fundraising gets tougher and questions about long-term relevance come up.
Companies are working hard to adapt to AI-driven market changes and stay competitive.
As Ideaspring Capital's Naganand Doraswamy puts it, "If what took you two years to build can now be recreated in three months, then you're screwed," so startups need fresh strategies.
Stellaris Venture Partners's Alok Goyal sees a chance for startups to use AI in creative ways with what they already offer.