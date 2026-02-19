AI access for SMEs vital for global progress: Accenture CEO
Accenture CEO Julie Sweet says small and medium businesses (SMEs) need access to AI technology and talent, even though they power half of the world's economy and most jobs in the Global South.
At the India AI Impact Summit 2026, she called for public-private teamwork to help level the playing field.
Sweet outlines 3 principles for AI use in businesses
Sweet believes giving SMEs fair access to AI is crucial for global progress.
She laid out three principles: use AI for growth, embrace bold reinvention, and keep "humans in the lead."
Right now, over 75% of business leaders see AI as a way to grow—not just cut costs—but she urged equitable access to AI for SMEs.
Sweet's vision is about leveling the playing field
When more SMEs can use AI, it sparks new ideas, industries, and jobs—especially in places that need them most.
Sweet's push is about making sure everyone gets a shot at shaping the future economy, not just big players.