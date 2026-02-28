AI adoption in India outpaces even the US

AI is making a real difference for Indian businesses: 75% report successful AI outcomes, and marketing teams are seeing returns more than three times higher than with old-school methods. Tech, manufacturing, services, and finance are leading the charge.

Need for ethics frameworks

Even though more companies are using AI fast (up to 80% now), only about one in four have rules or ethics frameworks in place.

With ChatGPT reaching up to 180 million monthly active users in India, experts warn that data privacy and security need way more attention as India's AI scene explodes.