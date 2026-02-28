AI adoption in India outpaces even the US
India has jumped ahead in enterprise AI adoption—an 80% enterprise AI adoption rate here outpaces even the US.
In recent months, Indian companies have accounted for a significant share of AI transactions in the Asia-Pacific region.
Tech, manufacturing, services, and finance lead charge
AI is making a real difference for Indian businesses: 75% report successful AI outcomes, and marketing teams are seeing returns more than three times higher than with old-school methods.
Tech, manufacturing, services, and finance are leading the charge.
Need for ethics frameworks
Even though more companies are using AI fast (up to 80% now), only about one in four have rules or ethics frameworks in place.
With ChatGPT reaching up to 180 million monthly active users in India, experts warn that data privacy and security need way more attention as India's AI scene explodes.