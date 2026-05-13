AI adoption reduces outsourcing and reshapes hiring at Indian firms
Business
AI is making big waves in how Indian companies spend and hire.
According to a new Z47-OpenAI report, 90% of firms that use AI seriously have cut their outsourcing bills, with over one-third slashing outsourced work by more than 25%.
It's not just about saving money: companies are now putting AI right into their daily workflows.
Indian firms move budgets to AI
Most of the cash for these AI upgrades comes from budgets that used to be spent on outsourcing and SaaS tools.
As firms shift gears, parts of junior coding jobs are being replaced by AI tools, so some hiring now focuses more on mid-to-senior engineers.
Plus, roles in product design and engineering are blending together as AI changes how teams work.