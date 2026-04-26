AI use will affect your salary growth by 2029

The adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) is set to have a major impact on salary growth in the coming years, according to Shantanu Rooj, founder and CEO of TeamLease Edtech. He said that employees who use AI are likely to get better increments over the next two or three years. This trend will be especially visible in sectors like technology, global capability centers (GCCs), and banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI).

Skill evolution AI integration into core business Rooj emphasized that companies in India are no longer viewing AI skills as optional experiments. Instead, they are integrating them into their core capability stack. He cited recent studies showing that 92% of Indian knowledge workers already use AI at work. Further, 80% of leaders prefer a less experienced candidate with AI skills over one without them but with more experience.

Workforce strategy Demand for AI professionals National industry estimates suggest that India's demand for AI professionals could exceed one million by 2026. This indicates that companies are viewing AI not just as a tool, but also as part of their workforce strategy. Rooj said organizations are likely to adopt AI-influenced appraisal and career progression frameworks, especially in digitally intensive functions.

Advertisement

Job transformation Appraisal shifts due to AI's influence Rooj said generative AI can impact activities accounting for 60-70% of work time. Nearly 75% of this value concentration is in customer operations, marketing and sales, software engineering, and research and development. He predicted that roles such as software developers, QA engineers, data analysts, and digital marketers will see the fastest appraisal shifts due to AI's influence on speed, quality, and decision-making.

Advertisement