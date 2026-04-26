AI use will affect your salary growth by 2029
What's the story
The adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) is set to have a major impact on salary growth in the coming years, according to Shantanu Rooj, founder and CEO of TeamLease Edtech. He said that employees who use AI are likely to get better increments over the next two or three years. This trend will be especially visible in sectors like technology, global capability centers (GCCs), and banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI).
Skill evolution
AI integration into core business
Rooj emphasized that companies in India are no longer viewing AI skills as optional experiments. Instead, they are integrating them into their core capability stack. He cited recent studies showing that 92% of Indian knowledge workers already use AI at work. Further, 80% of leaders prefer a less experienced candidate with AI skills over one without them but with more experience.
Workforce strategy
Demand for AI professionals
National industry estimates suggest that India's demand for AI professionals could exceed one million by 2026. This indicates that companies are viewing AI not just as a tool, but also as part of their workforce strategy. Rooj said organizations are likely to adopt AI-influenced appraisal and career progression frameworks, especially in digitally intensive functions.
Job transformation
Appraisal shifts due to AI's influence
Rooj said generative AI can impact activities accounting for 60-70% of work time. Nearly 75% of this value concentration is in customer operations, marketing and sales, software engineering, and research and development. He predicted that roles such as software developers, QA engineers, data analysts, and digital marketers will see the fastest appraisal shifts due to AI's influence on speed, quality, and decision-making.
Workforce impact
Changes in hiring and core skills
Over the next two to three years, Rooj expects AI's impact to become material for 25-40% of white-collar roles. The higher end of this impact will be more visible in technology, GCCs, BFSI, consulting, healthcare, e-commerce and advanced manufacturing. He also noted that 75% of employers plan to hire for AI-specific skills, while 39% core skills are expected to change by 2030.