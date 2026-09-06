AI agents bring Wall Street tools to Robinhood and Webull
AI is making retail investing smarter and more accessible, putting advanced trading tools, once reserved for Wall Street, into the hands of everyday users.
Apps like Robinhood and Webull now use connected AI agents to automate complex trades, from tracking oil prices to scanning social media for market signals.
AI outperforms humans, raises volatility concerns
AI agents have already outperformed some human-managed accounts, with early adopters like the hairstylist and stay-at-home dad Colin Edsman seeing better results than when he managed his own investments.
Experts say these AI systems could soon act as mini-hedge funds, but there's a downside: they often lean toward risky strategies, which can make markets more volatile if lots of people use them at once.
Still, one young investor like 19-year-old Dean Ahrens is excited about how AI is leveling the playing field and making sophisticated strategies easier to access.