AI agents bring Wall Street tools to Robinhood and Webull

AI agents have already outperformed some human-managed accounts, with early adopters like the hairstylist and stay-at-home dad Colin Edsman seeing better results than when he managed his own investments.

Experts say these AI systems could soon act as mini-hedge funds, but there's a downside: they often lean toward risky strategies, which can make markets more volatile if lots of people use them at once.

Still, one young investor like 19-year-old Dean Ahrens is excited about how AI is leveling the playing field and making sophisticated strategies easier to access.