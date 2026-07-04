AI and automation drive 128,000 tech layoffs globally this year
Business
Layoffs in the tech world have crossed 128,000 globally this year, driven mostly by AI and automation, already topping last year's total.
The numbers highlight just how quickly AI is reshaping jobs, with many traditional roles being replaced or redefined across different industries.
US holds 70%+ of AI layoffs
The US accounts for over 70% of all these AI-related tech layoffs since 2020, far ahead of India (7.16%), Germany, and the UK.
In India, it's the education sector that's been affected most, followed by finance, food, transport, and consumer businesses.
Even as AI brings new innovation, job disruptions are still very much a reality for many workers around the world.