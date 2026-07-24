AI and incentives bring data centers to Bhubaneswar Patna Jaipur

Edge data centers, which help keep things fast for AI apps by cutting down lag, are set to grow 52% each year through 2027.

States like Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh are rolling out special incentives (think capital subsidies and cheap land), while companies like CtrlS, Nxtra, and STTelemedia are expanding into these new spots.

Still, experts say reliable power, strong networks, and skilled talent will be key if these cities want to keep up with the metros.