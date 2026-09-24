AI assistants reshape personalized festive shopping and spending in India

Festive shopping in India looks a lot different this year, thanks to AI.

According to InMobi, 80% of shoppers are planning to use AI-powered assistants for their purchases. Reliance's JioStar survey expects average spends to jump by 46%, reaching ₹24,020.

Big names like Flipkart and Myntra are also upgrading with new AI tech, making the whole experience smarter and more personalized.