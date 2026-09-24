AI assistants reshape personalized festive shopping and spending in India
Festive shopping in India looks a lot different this year, thanks to AI.
According to InMobi, 80% of shoppers are planning to use AI-powered assistants for their purchases. Reliance's JioStar survey expects average spends to jump by 46%, reaching ₹24,020.
Big names like Flipkart and Myntra are also upgrading with new AI tech, making the whole experience smarter and more personalized.
Android users match iOS big-ticket confidence
The latest reports show Android users are just as confident as iOS users when it comes to big-ticket buys (₹50,000+).
Clothes and shoes top the wish lists at 50%, with jewelry close behind.
There's also a shift toward gender-neutral shopping, and shoppers from Tier two cities now have budgets matching those in metros, so it's not just the big cities driving the action anymore.