AI at the Fed: Streamlining processes and coding
The US Federal Reserve is leaning into AI to handle tasks like coding, data crunching, and document summaries—moves that reflect a broader industry shift toward automation and have coincided with reports of some large layoffs and faster workflows at certain firms.
Just this year, Block cut 4,000 jobs (about 40% of its staff) as AI made smaller teams possible.
The Fed's 'system-first' approach
The Fed's "system-first" plan focuses on keeping things secure and resilient while rolling out AI for research and code generation.
Officials say it's all about shared standards and careful oversight to avoid tech slip-ups as they ramp up.
AI's potential impact on jobs and interest rates
AI adoption is increasing, and some analysts say AI could boost growth in knowledge sectors.
Still, Fed leaders admit we haven't seen a huge productivity leap just yet.
That's why hiring forecasts are now lower (around 15,000 jobs a month), with Governor Lisa Cook noting that more investment in AI data centers could nudge up interest rates as unemployment sits at about 4.3%.