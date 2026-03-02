AI at the Fed: Streamlining processes and coding

The Fed's "system-first" plan focuses on keeping things secure and resilient while rolling out AI for research and code generation. Officials say it's all about shared standards and careful oversight to avoid tech slip-ups as they ramp up.

AI's potential impact on jobs and interest rates

AI adoption is increasing, and some analysts say AI could boost growth in knowledge sectors.

Still, Fed leaders admit we haven't seen a huge productivity leap just yet.

That's why hiring forecasts are now lower (around 15,000 jobs a month), with Governor Lisa Cook noting that more investment in AI data centers could nudge up interest rates as unemployment sits at about 4.3%.