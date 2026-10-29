AI attacks steal ₹300cr from India's small NBFCs

The recent cyberattacks have exploited the frailties of the weaker cybersecurity infrastructure at these NBFCs, especially those with a turnover of about ₹1,000 crore or below.

In one case, an NBFC in Delhi lost ₹7.5 crore in an attack and another ₹7.25 crore a few days later.

Cybersecurity agencies have been advising these companies to upgrade their infrastructure as soon as possible to prevent further attacks.