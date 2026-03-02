AI, automation squeeze fresh grads out of tech jobs Business Mar 02, 2026

Landing an entry-level job at Big Tech just got a lot tougher—only 7% of new hires in 2026 were fresh grads, down sharply from previous years.

AI is now handling many routine tasks, so traditional junior roles are disappearing fast.

Startups aren't much better, hiring less than 6% of new grads.

As a result, unemployment for computer science graduates has climbed to 6.1%, higher than the overall average.