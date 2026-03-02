AI, automation squeeze fresh grads out of tech jobs
Landing an entry-level job at Big Tech just got a lot tougher—only 7% of new hires in 2026 were fresh grads, down sharply from previous years.
AI is now handling many routine tasks, so traditional junior roles are disappearing fast.
Startups aren't much better, hiring less than 6% of new grads.
As a result, unemployment for computer science graduates has climbed to 6.1%, higher than the overall average.
AI jobs are booming
While most entry-level jobs are drying up, openings in AI-related fields are exploding—a sevenfold jump means they now make up over 2% of all tech job postings.
Roles in machine learning and data science have grown significantly, and cybersecurity jobs are also way up.
Internships on the rise
In a refreshing twist, several companies plan to expand internship programs in 2026—a rare bright spot for those hoping to break into tech right now.