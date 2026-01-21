AI boom could mean 6-figure jobs for tradespeople, says NVIDIA CEO
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang says the AI revolution isn't just about tech jobs—it's about creating high-paying roles for skilled trades like plumbers, electricians, construction workers, and steelworkers.
"Everybody should be able to make a great living. You don't need to have a Ph.D. in computer science to do so," he shared at Davos.
Why this matters:
Huang explained that building the future of AI will take massive infrastructure—think new data centers and chip factories—which means lots of hands-on work and big investments (he said it is already a few hundred billion dollars in).
So if you're considering a trade or already in one, there's real potential for six-figure salaries as demand explodes.
The bigger picture:
Other leaders at Davos echoed Huang's optimism about skilled trades being essential in the AI era—vocational skills are getting some well-deserved spotlight.