AI boom forces chipmakers to switch pricing strategy

DRAM prices expected to soar in 2026

Analysts forecast substantial DRAM/server-memory price increases in 2026 — estimates vary by report and product (examples include roughly 20% in early 2026 to around 47% for the full year) — driven by heavy AI and data-center demand.

Some buyers may only be able to lock prices until mid-2026.

With suppliers like Samsung focusing on profit margins over sales volume, expect pricier chips (and pricier devices) throughout 2026.

If you're into tech or just wondering why your next phone or laptop might cost more, this is why.