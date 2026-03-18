AI boom forces chipmakers to switch pricing strategy
Samsung, SK hynix, and Micron are switching to short-term deals with flexible pricing for Big Tech clients, thanks to the AI boom.
Instead of locking in prices for months, they'll now adjust rates after delivery, so buyers pay whatever the market says at the time.
DRAM prices expected to soar in 2026
Analysts forecast substantial DRAM/server-memory price increases in 2026 — estimates vary by report and product (examples include roughly 20% in early 2026 to around 47% for the full year) — driven by heavy AI and data-center demand.
Some buyers may only be able to lock prices until mid-2026.
With suppliers like Samsung focusing on profit margins over sales volume, expect pricier chips (and pricier devices) throughout 2026.
If you're into tech or just wondering why your next phone or laptop might cost more, this is why.