AI boom is creating new class of private jet owners
What's the story
The recent surge in wealth from artificial intelligence (AI) start-ups and SpaceX has led to a spike in demand for private jets. The spike is largely due to major "liquidity events" in the tech industry, including Elon Musk's SpaceX IPO which raised a record $85.7 billion and created unprecedented wealth among employees and founders. The spike in demand left aviation lawyer Amanda Applegate overwhelmed by aircraft-purchase contracts, forcing her to skip her scheduled annual leave last month.
Market shift
Anticipation of IPOs in AI sector fuels private aviation trend
AI companies Anthropic and OpenAI are also gearing up for their own big IPOs. Venture capitalists, board directors, and early employees of SpaceX and other AI firms are investing their newfound wealth into private aviation. Applegate noted that "there are many more people who can afford to travel privately," with her company Soar Aviation Law witnessing a 25% increase in business this year alone.
Industry growth
Rise in demand for private flights amid commercial travel frustrations
Private aviation often begins with a membership or shared-ownership program before moving on to full aircraft ownership. Data from Jetnet shows that flights via shared-ownership programs increased by 11.8% globally in the first five months of 2026, compared to last year. Flights operated by private jet owners also saw a 13.4% rise, indicating widespread demand amid growing frustrations with commercial travel.
Demand surge
Historical link between wealth events and private aviation demand
Historically, major wealth-creation events such as stock market booms, IPOs, and mergers have led to increased demand for private aviation. Business jet deliveries rose 24% during the dotcom boom, according to Jetnet. The current frenzy is further fueled by SpaceX's $2 trillion market valuation and expectations of massive stock debuts from OpenAI and Anthropic.
Customer shift
Changing demographics of private aviation customers
Flexjet, a private aviation company offering fractional jet ownership and memberships for prepaid flight hours, has also noticed a change in its customer base. DJ Hanlon, the company's executive VP of sales, said "self-made first-generation wealth" from upcoming tech IPOs is resulting in a younger customer base. Even before these listings materialize, soaring private-market valuations have prompted some investors to make large purchases ahead of liquidity events.