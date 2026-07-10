AI boom is creating new class of private jet owners

Market shift

Anticipation of IPOs in AI sector fuels private aviation trend

AI companies Anthropic and OpenAI are also gearing up for their own big IPOs. Venture capitalists, board directors, and early employees of SpaceX and other AI firms are investing their newfound wealth into private aviation. Applegate noted that "there are many more people who can afford to travel privately," with her company Soar Aviation Law witnessing a 25% increase in business this year alone.