AI boom lifts Indian water stocks on data center demand
Turns out, the AI boom isn't just about smarter tech. It's also making water stocks pretty interesting.
Data centers need a ton of water to keep their servers cool, and that's pushed up demand for companies working in water supply and treatment.
Some Indian water stocks have jumped as much as 45% in the last month, with Felix Industries climbing 2.67% today.
According to Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Master Capital Services, this growth is backed by strong fundamentals and government moves like the Jal Jeevan Mission.
Water sector worth ₹25,000-30,000 cr
India's water sector is a big deal (worth around ₹25,000-30,000 crore) and covers everything from clean drinking water to wastewater management.
Stock performance was mixed: Felix Industries led gains at ₹190.05 per share, while Enviro Infra Engineers and others saw smaller upticks. VA Tech Wabag dipped slightly by 0.64%.
Experts say with only about 40% of sewage treated nationwide, there's huge room for improvement, and long-term growth looks promising thanks to rising demand for sustainable solutions and steady government investment.