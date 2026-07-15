AI boom lifts Indian water stocks on data center demand

Turns out, the AI boom isn't just about smarter tech. It's also making water stocks pretty interesting.

Data centers need a ton of water to keep their servers cool, and that's pushed up demand for companies working in water supply and treatment.

Some Indian water stocks have jumped as much as 45% in the last month, with Felix Industries climbing 2.67% today.

According to Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Master Capital Services, this growth is backed by strong fundamentals and government moves like the Jal Jeevan Mission.