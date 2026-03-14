AI buzz is just that: a buzz, says investor

Bhattacharyya compared today's AI moment to when the internet first showed up: exciting, but real change takes time. Indian IT companies are teaming up with global technology firms and updating their strategies to get ready for more AI. Many companies are still adapting and large-scale effects have yet to materialize.

Indian IT services far from dead, says investor

Bhattacharyya thinks growth might slow down for a bit as companies adjust, but he's confident that Indian IT will settle into a stable business over the next five years.

For anyone thinking long-term, he says there's no need to worry: "Indian IT services is far from dead."