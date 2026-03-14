AI buzz is just that: a buzz, says investor
Sanjay Bhattacharyya, a well-known investor, reassured everyone at the Moneycontrol Global Wealth Summit that Indian IT services is far from dead, even with all the buzz about AI.
He feels the hype around AI is bigger than its real impact right now.
Bhattacharyya likens current AI moment to early internet days
Bhattacharyya compared today's AI moment to when the internet first showed up: exciting, but real change takes time.
Indian IT companies are teaming up with global technology firms and updating their strategies to get ready for more AI.
Many companies are still adapting and large-scale effects have yet to materialize.
Indian IT services far from dead, says investor
Bhattacharyya thinks growth might slow down for a bit as companies adjust, but he's confident that Indian IT will settle into a stable business over the next five years.
For anyone thinking long-term, he says there's no need to worry: "Indian IT services is far from dead."