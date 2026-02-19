AI can cut down Zomato's journey to profitability: Deepinder Goyal
AI isn't just a cool extra anymore—it's becoming the backbone of how startups work.
At a recent ChatGPT event, OpenAI's Sam Altman and Eternal founder Deepinder Goyal talked about how AI is speeding up innovation and changing business strategies.
Goyal even said that if Zomato had today's AI tools from the start, their 18-year journey could have been cut by more than half — to about seven or eight years.
Altman and Goyal discuss AI's role in business transformation
Zomato now uses AI for things like showing nutritional info on dishes and making real-time tweaks to personalize your experience.
They've also made signing up easier with chat-based onboarding that breaks language barriers.
Altman pointed out that with these kinds of tools, even small startups can move fast and compete with big companies—especially in India's ambitious startup scene.