AI can cut down Zomato's journey to profitability: Deepinder Goyal Business Feb 19, 2026

AI isn't just a cool extra anymore—it's becoming the backbone of how startups work.

At a recent ChatGPT event, OpenAI's Sam Altman and Eternal founder Deepinder Goyal talked about how AI is speeding up innovation and changing business strategies.

Goyal even said that if Zomato had today's AI tools from the start, their 18-year journey could have been cut by more than half — to about seven or eight years.